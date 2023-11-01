Sign up
Photo 1754
Table Rock
"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Tags
autumn
hiking
south carolina
table rock state park
table rock trail
Diane
ace
Beautiful! The rocks make a nice accent.
November 11th, 2023
