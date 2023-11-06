Sign up
Photo 1754
Mountain Layers
"How glorious a greeting the sun gives the mountains!"
--John Muir
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
2
2
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th November 2023 1:39pm
Tags
mountains
,
georgia
,
layers
Heather
ace
Yes, layers indeed! And a lovely softness to the autumn colours! Fav
November 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful layers
November 9th, 2023
