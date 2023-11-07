Previous
Popcorn Overlook

Pretty view of the North Georgia mountains from Highway 76 in Rabun County... not far from the Appalachian Trail.
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Heather ace
Great composition and capture of that stunning vista! Great title, too! Fav
November 9th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks very pretty there. Lovely shot.
November 9th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous view.
November 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful landscape
November 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 9th, 2023  
