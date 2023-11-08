Previous
Autumn Sunset by kvphoto
Autumn Sunset

"A pessimist sees only the dark side of the clouds and mopes; a philosopher sees both sides and shrugs; an optimist doesn't see the clouds at all - he's walking on them."

--Leonard Louis Levinson--I see a "cloud bridge" that spans from tree to tree... what do you see?
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
