Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1773
1st Baptist Church
"We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us."
--Winston Churchill
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2090
photos
146
followers
140
following
485% complete
View this month »
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th November 2023 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
georgia
,
marietta
,
architecture-1
Heather
ace
A great shot! Love the red bow against the grey stone and the grey sky! Fav
November 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a charming looking church.
November 21st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely looking church! I love the patterns in the stone.
November 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wow this is so unusual
November 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful church
November 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close