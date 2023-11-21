Previous
1st Baptist Church by kvphoto
Photo 1773

1st Baptist Church

"We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us."

--Winston Churchill
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great shot! Love the red bow against the grey stone and the grey sky! Fav
November 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a charming looking church.
November 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a lovely looking church! I love the patterns in the stone.
November 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow this is so unusual
November 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful church
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise