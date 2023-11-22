Sign up
Previous
Photo 1774
Stripes
“I asked the Zebra,
are you black with white stripes?
Or white with black stripes?
And the zebra asked me,
Are you good with bad habits?
Or are you bad with good habits?”
—Shel Silverstein
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2091
photos
146
followers
140
following
486% complete
View this month »
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th November 2023 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
stripes
,
great-pyrenees
