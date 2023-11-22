Previous
Stripes by kvphoto
Stripes

“I asked the Zebra,
are you black with white stripes?
Or white with black stripes?
And the zebra asked me,
Are you good with bad habits?
Or are you bad with good habits?”

—Shel Silverstein
22nd November 2023

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
486% complete

