Photo 1775
Holiday Time
We had a quiet Thanksgiving day at home and watched the Macy's Day Parade followed by the national dog show. We are very thankful for all of life's blessings and hope your day was just as enjoyable.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2093
photos
145
followers
139
following
486% complete
View this month »
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th November 2023 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
holiday
,
christmas-tree
,
icm
,
ac-polak
Heather
ace
Wonderful lights and colours- so festive! Happy Thanksgiving KV, Kate, and Sugar! Fav
November 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful lights
November 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great abstract colours.
November 24th, 2023
