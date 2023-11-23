Previous
Holiday Time by kvphoto
Photo 1775

Holiday Time

We had a quiet Thanksgiving day at home and watched the Macy's Day Parade followed by the national dog show. We are very thankful for all of life's blessings and hope your day was just as enjoyable.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Heather ace
Wonderful lights and colours- so festive! Happy Thanksgiving KV, Kate, and Sugar! Fav
November 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful lights
November 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great abstract colours.
November 24th, 2023  
