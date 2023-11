Sugar

Sugar was chilling out in the backyard today and she let me take some pictures of her. I was trying out a new to me (but used) 100-400mm Sony G Master lens. It is a lot lighter than the Sigma 150-600mm lens I traded in... that one was hard to handhold. I'm impressed so far... I need to get out and shoot some more and make sure I want to keep it. It focuses pretty close... even at 400mm.