Previous
Photo 1777
Japanese Red Maple Leaves
This is the last bit of colorful leaves on our Japanese Red Maple... the rest of the leaves have completely dried up on the tree or have already fallen to the ground.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
6
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2094
photos
146
followers
140
following
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
colorful
,
japanese-red-maple
,
sony-a7rv
Corinne
ace
Very nice !
November 25th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great shot of these beautiful red leaves! Lovely bokeh, too! Fav
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful cascading red leaves
November 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Beautiful capture
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Lovely dof and composition
November 25th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastically composed
November 25th, 2023
