Let There Be Light

We have a handcrafted Christmas tree stand that has been in Kate's family since 1947. It is edged with a white picket fence and light posts. This is one of the post lights. The bokeh behind is from the small decorated trees placed on the stand. This has been a dismal, gray, gloomy and overcast day and to that I say let there be light. Hope your day has been filled with light and happiness.