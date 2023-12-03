Previous
Allatoona Dam by kvphoto
Allatoona Dam

After two days of rain we finally had a nice day for a walk. Although the skies were overcast the temperature was about 65F and very pleasant.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting dam and surrounding area.
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great perspective
December 3rd, 2023  
