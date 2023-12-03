Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1786
Allatoona Dam
After two days of rain we finally had a nice day for a walk. Although the skies were overcast the temperature was about 65F and very pleasant.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2104
photos
147
followers
140
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Latest from all albums
1780
1781
290
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd December 2023 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sony-a7rv
,
allatoona-dam
,
lake-allatoona
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting dam and surrounding area.
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great perspective
December 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close