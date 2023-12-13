Previous
Next
Coontie by kvphoto
Photo 1796

Coontie

Saw this cool looking seed pod/cone formation on this shrub in the campground near the bathhouse. The plant has deep green foliage.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see.
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise