Photo 1797
Silver River Banks
Spanish moss and colorful leaves adorn the banks of the Silver River.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
12th December 2023 3:00pm
Tags
scenic
,
florida
,
spanish-moss
,
silver-river
