Song Sparrow by kvphoto
Photo 1798

Song Sparrow

"For flowers that bloom about our feet; For tender grass, so fresh, so sweet; For song of bird, and hum of bee; For all things fair we hear or see, Father in heaven, we thank Thee!"

--Ralph Waldo Emerson
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
495% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous photo and quote
December 24th, 2023  
