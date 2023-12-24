Previous
Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker by kvphoto
Photo 1807

Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker

Spotted this beauty in my backyard this afternoon.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Full of beauty
December 24th, 2023  
