Previous
Photo 1807
Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker
Spotted this beauty in my backyard this afternoon.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2127
photos
144
followers
138
following
495% complete
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th December 2023 1:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
yellow-bellied-sapsucker
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Full of beauty
December 24th, 2023
