Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1805
Black Vulture
Not the most beautiful of birds yet still glorious looking wings... I didn't realize that the black vulture has no voice box... it can only hiss and grunt. Here is more about them from Smith Gilbert Gardens:
https://smithgilbertgardens.com/birds-of-sgg-black-vulture/
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2125
photos
144
followers
138
following
494% complete
View this month »
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd December 2023 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
wings
,
bif
,
black-vulture
,
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
A stunning bird-in-flight capture! (and great info about the black vulture) Fav
December 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
December 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close