Black Vulture by kvphoto
Black Vulture

Not the most beautiful of birds yet still glorious looking wings... I didn't realize that the black vulture has no voice box... it can only hiss and grunt. Here is more about them from Smith Gilbert Gardens: https://smithgilbertgardens.com/birds-of-sgg-black-vulture/
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Heather ace
A stunning bird-in-flight capture! (and great info about the black vulture) Fav
December 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
December 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 23rd, 2023  
