Previous
Photo 1804
Singing Away the Holidays
"My heart is like a singing bird."
-Christina Rossetti
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2124
photos
146
followers
139
following
494% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
sony-a7rv
Beverley
ace
Perfect capture, very pretty colours
December 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great eye he's very camouflaged
December 22nd, 2023
