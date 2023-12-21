Sign up
Previous
Photo 1801
Happy Holidays
“Dream big, stay positive, work hard, and enjoy the journey.”
—Urijah Faber
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
4
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2121
photos
145
followers
139
following
493% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st December 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornaments
,
holidays
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 21st, 2023
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous
December 21st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty.
December 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Super
December 21st, 2023
