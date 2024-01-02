Sign up
Previous
Photo 1816
Checking Out the Scene
This little bluebird was watching the bird feeders like a little hawk.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
4
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2136
photos
148
followers
139
following
497% complete
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd January 2024 3:18pm
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
georgia
,
perch
,
eastern-bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
Sporen Maken
Wow, beautiful!! Lovely dof, great colours, excellent framing
January 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous little bird.
January 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
Such a pretty bird and a super capture! Your dof works perfectly to show off this beauty! Fav
January 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Excellent detail.
January 2nd, 2024
