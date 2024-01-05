Sign up
Photo 1819
The Colors of Sunrise
We had another amazing sunrise this morning followed by some nice blue skies. By this afternoon the skies were all an overcast grey again... so happy for the awesome morning light.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Tags
backyard
trees
sunrise
georgia
colorful
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture those fabulous sunrise colours and the trees in silhouette! Fav
January 5th, 2024
