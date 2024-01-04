Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1818
Cardinal
"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
5
5
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2138
photos
149
followers
139
following
498% complete
View this month »
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th January 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
perch
,
sony-a7rv
Heather
What a great capture of this beauty! Fabulous colours and dof! Fav!
January 4th, 2024
Casablanca
So bright and cheery yet soft too. Super.
January 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful capture a nd colors
January 4th, 2024
Steve Chappell
Great capture
January 4th, 2024
gloria jones
Stellar capture of this beautiful bird
January 4th, 2024
