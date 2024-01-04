Previous
Cardinal by kvphoto
Photo 1818

Cardinal

"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."

--Ralph Waldo Emerson
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
What a great capture of this beauty! Fabulous colours and dof! Fav!
January 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So bright and cheery yet soft too. Super.
January 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture a nd colors
January 4th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
January 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture of this beautiful bird
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise