Photo 1837
Tricolor Heron
This tricolor heron was hanging out with a little blue heron and they were moving along a swampy area together hunting for food. If you look at the bokeh in the background it looks like little tiny sunstars.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th January 2024 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
wildwood
,
sunstars
,
sony-a7rv
,
tricolor-heron
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice photo I love the sparkles
January 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful bird. I love the sparkly background
January 23rd, 2024
