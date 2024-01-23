Previous
Tricolor Heron by kvphoto
Tricolor Heron

This tricolor heron was hanging out with a little blue heron and they were moving along a swampy area together hunting for food. If you look at the bokeh in the background it looks like little tiny sunstars.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice photo I love the sparkles
January 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful bird. I love the sparkly background
January 23rd, 2024  
