Yellow-bellied Sapsucker by kvphoto
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

This guy stopped on one of our trees and pecked away for a long time. Read more about this bird: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Yellow-bellied_Sapsucker/id#
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Rob Z ace
Except for his wonderful redness, he is so well camouflaged on that trunk. It's a beautiful photo..
January 26th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
I've never seen one. Great capture of this beauty.
January 26th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture
January 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
January 26th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Wonderful close up
January 26th, 2024  
