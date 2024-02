Drippy Gooey

This shot was taken when Sugar was chilling out a little after a lot of thrashing around chasing pinecones in the lake water. Look below her jaw... all that drippy gooey mess. It is worth it to make my girl so happy. Hope you had a great day! Sugar had a swim and a 4 mile hike and we accomplished all of that in 1:39 minutes... not bad at all!