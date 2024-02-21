Sign up
Photo 1866
Warbler
"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
6
8
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2200
photos
159
followers
143
following
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st February 2024 4:16pm
Tags
bird
,
georgia
,
perched
,
warbler
,
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
A fabulous capture of this cutie! A sharp image and a nice clean background! The bird speaks for itself! Fav!
February 21st, 2024
Corinne
ace
A fantastic catch !
February 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beauty. fav.
February 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful focus and I like the soft background.
February 21st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous portrait.
February 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photograph, the background colors are wonderful for this beautiful bird
February 21st, 2024
