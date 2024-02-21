Previous
Warbler by kvphoto
Photo 1866

Warbler

"Nature always wears the colors of the spirit."

--Ralph Waldo Emerson
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
Heather ace
A fabulous capture of this cutie! A sharp image and a nice clean background! The bird speaks for itself! Fav!
February 21st, 2024  
Corinne ace
A fantastic catch !
February 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty. fav.
February 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful focus and I like the soft background.
February 21st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous portrait.
February 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph, the background colors are wonderful for this beautiful bird
February 21st, 2024  
