Previous
Photo 1874
Brown Headed Cowbird
"Focus more on your desire than on your doubt, and the dream will take care of itself."
--Mark Twain-Happy Leap Day everyone.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2209
photos
159
followers
143
following
513% complete
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th February 2024 4:57pm
tree
,
branch
,
brown-headed-cowbird
,
sony-a7rv
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot.
February 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
February 29th, 2024
