Soggy Hawk

We've had rain all day and this afternoon I pulled out the rain hood for my camera and went out and shot some photos in my backyard. The birds had wiped out all of the food in our feeders and I took a few minutes to refill some of them. Soon the birds were back and next thing I know one of the hawks from the nest next door came over to keep a close eye on the feeder action. I've heard that hawks will eat smaller birds but am very glad I didn't see this happen.