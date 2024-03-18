Previous
Pine Over Lake Allatoona by kvphoto
Pine Over Lake Allatoona

Kate, Sugar & I had a nice hike on the White Tail Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park this afternoon. Sugar enjoyed a swim in the lake.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

KV

Barb ace
This is so beautiful!!
March 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely

Lovely.
Lovely.
March 18th, 2024  
Heather ace
Love your sharp focus and soft dof! A beautiful image! (Sounds like a wonderful day, too!)
March 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Such nice dof - like the signs of new life
March 18th, 2024  
