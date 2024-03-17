Sign up
Photo 1891
Pop of Pink
One of oldest azaleas (over 20 years old) is starting to bloom. Hopefully we won't have any cold snaps that will kill the bloom... though 30F weather is predicted for Monday night. I might have to cover this beauty.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2227
photos
158
followers
144
following
518% complete
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
308
1890
1891
3
1
365
ILCE-7RM5
16th March 2024 12:49pm
Tags
pink
,
bloom
,
bokeh
,
azalea
,
sony-a7rv
Karen
ace
Beautiful photograph of a beautiful flower. Love the soft background focus.
March 17th, 2024
