Previous
Photo 1901
Blowing in the Wind
"When you can’t change the direction of the wind — adjust your sails."
--H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
5
6
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Tags
flower
,
lily
,
wind
,
blowing
,
sony-a7rv
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional
March 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a perfect focus and great details
March 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
A very beautiful bloom!
March 27th, 2024
Heather
ace
A really beautiful shot! I love the simplicity of your composition, the colours, and your amazing dof! Fav!
March 27th, 2024
