Leaf Refraction by kvphoto
Photo 1902

Leaf Refraction

Went on a 5 mile hike today on the Pine Log Creek Trail. The leaves on the creek bed had an interesting appearance.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024  
Heather ace
Lovely colour tones and great ripply shapes around the leaves! Fav
March 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice shapes.
March 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love the light and patterns.
March 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful textures and light patterns
March 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely reflections and patterns
March 28th, 2024  
