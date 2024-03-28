Sign up
Photo 1902
Leaf Refraction
Went on a 5 mile hike today on the Pine Log Creek Trail. The leaves on the creek bed had an interesting appearance.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
6
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2239
photos
160
followers
144
following
521% complete
View this month »
13
6
5
365
ILCE-7RM5
28th March 2024 10:14am
Tags
leaves
,
creek
,
refraction
,
sony-a7rv
,
pine-log-creek
,
pine-log-creek-trail
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024
Heather
ace
Lovely colour tones and great ripply shapes around the leaves! Fav
March 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice shapes.
March 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love the light and patterns.
March 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful textures and light patterns
March 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely reflections and patterns
March 28th, 2024
