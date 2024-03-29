Previous
Red Bellied Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 1903

Red Bellied Woodpecker

Spring is definitely in the air... this bird was chasing a potential mate through this tree... calling out plaintively. I shot this last week at Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Corinne C ace
Fabulous perspective, focus and details
March 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fantastic pov and capture-wonderful to see
March 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super shot, clarity
March 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful bird, you can see the softness of those feathers
March 29th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great shot and details.
March 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Superb capture!
March 29th, 2024  
