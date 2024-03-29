Sign up
Previous
Photo 1903
Red Bellied Woodpecker
Spring is definitely in the air... this bird was chasing a potential mate through this tree... calling out plaintively. I shot this last week at Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
6
5
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd March 2024 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
red-bellied-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
mating-call
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous perspective, focus and details
March 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fantastic pov and capture-wonderful to see
March 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super shot, clarity
March 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a beautiful bird, you can see the softness of those feathers
March 29th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great shot and details.
March 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb capture!
March 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
