Previous
Tulip Beauty by kvphoto
Photo 1904

Tulip Beauty

"Human subtlety will never devise an invention more beautiful, more simple or more direct than does nature because in her inventions nothing is lacking, and nothing is superfluous."

--Leonardo da Vinci-taken on 3/22 at Smith Gilbert Gardens.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
521% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunning
March 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
March 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So delicate
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise