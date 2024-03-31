Previous
Happy Easter by kvphoto
Happy Easter

"I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and true love. Don't even try to tell me different."

--Dolly Parton—the Easter egg art was painted by a local high school student as part of an “Art Hatch” event at our local gardens. You can read more about it here: https://smithgilbertgardens.com/smith-gilbert-gardens-presents-new-event-art-hatch/
kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Photo Details

Karen
How wonderful is this. Such a perfect Easter display! The bunny and egg picture stand blends in so well with the pretty flowers and grasses surrounding it. Really pretty, such beautiful colours.
March 31st, 2024  
Casablanca
Great quote! Happy Easter
March 31st, 2024  
Beverley
Very beautiful Easter display, I agree with dolly partons quote… of course!
Enjoy Easter time.
March 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Cute bunny.
March 31st, 2024  
Cathy
What a lovely spring display!!! Did you paint the bunny? And you’re quoting my hometown girl, Dolly Parton! Of course we all didn’t get her attributes! I wish I could carry a tune at least! 🤗
March 31st, 2024  
KV
@calm I’ve always been a Dolly Parton fan… I didn’t paint it… it is part of “Art Hatch” an event at Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia. The art was painted by high school seniors from four different local schools. You can read about it here: https://smithgilbertgardens.com/smith-gilbert-gardens-presents-new-event-art-hatch/

I think I’ll add this info to my description.
March 31st, 2024  
Cathy
@kvphoto What a great project!!!
March 31st, 2024  
Peter Dulis
sweet
March 31st, 2024  
haskar
Lovely quote and project.
March 31st, 2024  
Vesna
Happy Easter!
March 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
What a lovely piece of art!
March 31st, 2024  
