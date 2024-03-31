Sign up
Previous
Photo 1905
Happy Easter
"I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and true love. Don't even try to tell me different."
--Dolly Parton—the Easter egg art was painted by a local high school student as part of an “Art Hatch” event at our local gardens. You can read more about it here:
https://smithgilbertgardens.com/smith-gilbert-gardens-presents-new-event-art-hatch/
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
12
2
Tags
easter
,
easter-bunny
,
sony-a7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Karen
ace
How wonderful is this. Such a perfect Easter display! The bunny and egg picture stand blends in so well with the pretty flowers and grasses surrounding it. Really pretty, such beautiful colours.
March 31st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Great quote! Happy Easter
March 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful Easter display, I agree with dolly partons quote… of course!
Enjoy Easter time.
March 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute bunny.
March 31st, 2024
Cathy
What a lovely spring display!!! Did you paint the bunny? And you’re quoting my hometown girl, Dolly Parton! Of course we all didn’t get her attributes! I wish I could carry a tune at least! 🤗
March 31st, 2024
KV
ace
@calm
I’ve always been a Dolly Parton fan… I didn’t paint it… it is part of “Art Hatch” an event at Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia. The art was painted by high school seniors from four different local schools. You can read about it here:
https://smithgilbertgardens.com/smith-gilbert-gardens-presents-new-event-art-hatch/
I think I’ll add this info to my description.
March 31st, 2024
Cathy
@kvphoto
What a great project!!!
March 31st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 31st, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely quote and project.
March 31st, 2024
Vesna
Happy Easter!
March 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a lovely piece of art!
March 31st, 2024
