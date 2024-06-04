Previous
Mourning Dove by kvphoto
Photo 1970

Mourning Dove

"Great ideas come into the world as gently as doves."

--Albert Camus
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Never knew these birds were so pretty. Great capture.
June 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love the mourning doves. =)
June 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super capture. I read Camus at college, as part of my French course, but ended up cheating and reading the English translation!
June 4th, 2024  
Karen ace
A beautiful shot - these birds give off such a soft and peaceful vibe. I love them.
June 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
How lovely!
June 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely subtle colour on the chest feathers.
June 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
delightful capture - that eye!
June 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I guess I’ve never been that close to a dove to see the eyes!
Love the quote too.
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise