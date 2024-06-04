Sign up
Previous
Photo 1970
Mourning Dove
"Great ideas come into the world as gently as doves."
--Albert Camus
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
8
6
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st June 2024 2:07pm
bird
,
mourning-dove
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Kate
ace
Never knew these birds were so pretty. Great capture.
June 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love the mourning doves. =)
June 4th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super capture. I read Camus at college, as part of my French course, but ended up cheating and reading the English translation!
June 4th, 2024
Karen
ace
A beautiful shot - these birds give off such a soft and peaceful vibe. I love them.
June 4th, 2024
Barb
ace
How lovely!
June 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely subtle colour on the chest feathers.
June 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
delightful capture - that eye!
June 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I guess I’ve never been that close to a dove to see the eyes!
Love the quote too.
June 4th, 2024
Love the quote too.