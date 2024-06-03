Previous
Target Achieved by kvphoto
Photo 1969

Target Achieved

"The road to success is always under construction."

--Lily Tomlin--Celebrating the successful acquisition of a sunflower seed... persistence pays off!
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Kate ace
A fabulous capture
June 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful shot! I have to tell you... I wondered why the moats above the hummingbird feeders were getting empty so soon. So I was looking out my kitchen window and there they were - a titmouse and a chickadee drinking from the moats. LOL! In spite of the fact that I fill up the birdbath with fresh water every morning, they've decided to drink out of the moats.
June 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
@marlboromaam Thanks... that is too funny about the moats... I haven't seen our birds drinking from them but I sure hate it when the wasps hang out near the hummer feeders.
June 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
What a marvelous capture, KV! Just love it!
June 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture of this little cutie.
June 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That is a magnificent shot! What is the bird, please, as it is not one I am familiar with here??
June 3rd, 2024  
Heather ace
A super capture! Great timing and wonderful detail (I love seeing the nap of its feathers) Great dof, too! This could almost be a half-and-half, but I guess the month of May is over :-) Fav
June 3rd, 2024  
