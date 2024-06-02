Sign up
Photo 1968
Target Acquired
This tufted titmouse has his eye on the target... the feeder below this hook.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2343
photos
157
followers
145
following
539% complete
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
346
1963
347
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st June 2024 1:44pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bird
,
georgia
,
feeder
,
tufted-titmouse
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mark St Clair
ace
Great timing and capture
June 2nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Love this, KV! Great pose by this pretty bird! And you've captured it with marvelous clarity! Don't know that I've ever seen a titmouse...
June 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
June 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous timing.
June 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
June 2nd, 2024
