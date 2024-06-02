Previous
Target Acquired by kvphoto
Target Acquired

This tufted titmouse has his eye on the target... the feeder below this hook.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
View this month »

Mark St Clair ace
Great timing and capture
June 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Love this, KV! Great pose by this pretty bird! And you've captured it with marvelous clarity! Don't know that I've ever seen a titmouse...
June 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture.
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous timing.
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
June 2nd, 2024  
