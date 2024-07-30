Previous
Eastern Tiger on Carolina Phlox by kvphoto
Photo 2026

Eastern Tiger on Carolina Phlox

"Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart."

--Khalil Gibran
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Casablanca ace
It is the colour combinations as well as the open wings that make this so lovely.
July 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, such a beautiful butterfly, and a super close-up
July 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
What a gorgeous butterfly and capture!
July 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
July 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Superb
July 30th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Gorgeous!
July 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super details on this lovely swallowtail!
July 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow, what a combo! Gorgeousness all 'round.
July 30th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Superb capture with the wings spread and the beautiful contrasting colors.
July 30th, 2024  
