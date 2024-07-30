Sign up
Previous
Photo 2026
Eastern Tiger on Carolina Phlox
"Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart."
--Khalil Gibran
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
11
7
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2021
2022
2023
2024
354
2025
355
2026
Views
20
Comments
11
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th July 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
,
sony-a7rv
,
carolina-phlox
,
sonya7r
Casablanca
ace
It is the colour combinations as well as the open wings that make this so lovely.
July 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, such a beautiful butterfly, and a super close-up
July 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
What a gorgeous butterfly and capture!
July 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
July 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
July 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Superb
July 30th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Gorgeous!
July 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super details on this lovely swallowtail!
July 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow, what a combo! Gorgeousness all 'round.
July 30th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Superb capture with the wings spread and the beautiful contrasting colors.
July 30th, 2024
