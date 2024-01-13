Sign up
295 / 365
Sparrow Flight
I took two sequential shots of this tiny little sparrow and combined them. Although the flying one has movement and blur (too slow of a shutter speed) I kind of liked the look... it is almost as if the sparrow is just thinking about flying away.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Tags
flight
,
sparrow
,
composite
,
sony-a7rv
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 13th, 2024
Heather
ace
I agree with you, KV! I think this works really well! I love the one on the ground too, as if giving it some thought: should I take flight or not? Fav
January 13th, 2024
