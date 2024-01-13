Previous
Sparrow Flight by kvphoto
295 / 365

Sparrow Flight

I took two sequential shots of this tiny little sparrow and combined them. Although the flying one has movement and blur (too slow of a shutter speed) I kind of liked the look... it is almost as if the sparrow is just thinking about flying away.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 13th, 2024  
Heather ace
I agree with you, KV! I think this works really well! I love the one on the ground too, as if giving it some thought: should I take flight or not? Fav
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise