Fluffed Up by kvphoto
Fluffed Up

Here is the "fluffy" version of the very same brown thrasher that I posted in my main album: https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2024-01-11
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Beverley ace
Very very beautiful
January 11th, 2024  
Heather ace
Another beautiful shot! Love the blue-sky background with this one! Fav
January 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great looking bird.
January 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 11th, 2024  
