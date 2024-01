My Companion

Sugar and I had a fun walk at the park this morning. We had a huge storm go through yesterday so there were large pools of standing water for her to romp and play in. She had a nice meet and greet with a bull mastiff and a chocolate lab and then got some loving from a woman who had great danes. After the park we hung out together in the backyard and I got this photo of her while I was waiting to see what birds would visit.