My Freind Ted by ladymagpie
Photo 1503

My Freind Ted

I may be trapped inside my home, but I have my little mate
He sits upon my bed all day, and even stays up late
It’s almost 40 years he rests, and never moves away
And when it’s time for us to sleep, he doesn’t ever stray
My friend Ted is a lovely chap, he listens to my woes
And only moves around at night, because I move my toes
Our conversations are limited, until I go to bed
I say good night to my friend, before I rest my head
So there you go are friendship shines, for another week
I just wish my little friend, was able to shout or speak
He could tell some stories, what happens when I dream
Do I thrash about my bed, with nightmares as I scream?
16th April 2020

Monica
Lovely!
April 16th, 2020  
