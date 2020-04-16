My Freind Ted

I may be trapped inside my home, but I have my little mate

He sits upon my bed all day, and even stays up late

It’s almost 40 years he rests, and never moves away

And when it’s time for us to sleep, he doesn’t ever stray

-

My friend Ted is a lovely chap, he listens to my woes

And only moves around at night, because I move my toes

Our conversations are limited, until I go to bed

I say good night to my friend, before I rest my head

-

So there you go are friendship shines, for another week

I just wish my little friend, was able to shout or speak

He could tell some stories, what happens when I dream

Do I thrash about my bed, with nightmares as I scream?

