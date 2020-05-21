Green Monsters

Not the best picture through a bedroom window

-------------------------



Out again to take some air, within my garden fence

Watching people walking by, I sat upon on my bench

I had this creepy feeling; a chill rolled down my face

That something strange was watching me, from a lofty place

-

I peered around to find a clue, and suddenly it’s there

Green monsters were watching me, such a horrible pair

Had they captured everyone, that lived within this place

Just like this nasty virus, that’s hurting our human race

-

Suddenly the front door moved, my neighbour came outside

I questioned if she’s feeling good, no virus in your stride

They’re rainbow coloured monsters. She explain with a smile

It’s for our wondrous NHS, you needn’t run a mile.

-

So there’s a thought in this tale, don’t be scared of life

Keep the family safe at home, the kiddies and your wife

Monsters are for fairy tales, they live in woods and lakes

Never in a neighbour’s home, that makes your heart just race.

