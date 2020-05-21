Not the best picture through a bedroom window
-------------------------
Out again to take some air, within my garden fence
Watching people walking by, I sat upon on my bench
I had this creepy feeling; a chill rolled down my face
That something strange was watching me, from a lofty place
-
I peered around to find a clue, and suddenly it’s there
Green monsters were watching me, such a horrible pair
Had they captured everyone, that lived within this place
Just like this nasty virus, that’s hurting our human race
-
Suddenly the front door moved, my neighbour came outside
I questioned if she’s feeling good, no virus in your stride
They’re rainbow coloured monsters. She explain with a smile
It’s for our wondrous NHS, you needn’t run a mile.
-
So there’s a thought in this tale, don’t be scared of life
Keep the family safe at home, the kiddies and your wife
Monsters are for fairy tales, they live in woods and lakes
Never in a neighbour’s home, that makes your heart just race.