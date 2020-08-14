Previous
The Hog Family by ladymagpie
Photo 1519

The family of hogs held a meeting, after reading the Covid news
They hear that more spikes are coming, which might just blow their fuse
They know about spikes in the family, it comes with suits they wear
If they didn’t have their covering, it’s a nudist life for them, so bare.
-
They haven’t been out for months; the lockdown has kept them indoors
And soon it will be time to hibernate; they need some food in their stores
Daddy’s called Manny, his wife named Wash, whilst baby is just a Weed
They moved from Scotland as the virus appeared, going south at slow speed
-
Now lockdown is easing for some, soft play areas available once more
Poor Weed has been banned from them; he makes others get so sore
Beauty parlours can now do facials, and eyebrows can be shaped for all
But Manny is not going bowling, in case he’s picked up and used as the ball
-
At Christmas the Hog family will return, to their homeland across the moors
Parties will be held that joyous season; Daddy becomes Hog-Manny once more
Mummy is often talking rubbish, which is why she’s Hog-Wash by name
Little baby is growing so fast, that’s not unusual for a Hog-Weed to gain.

“Och aye the noo” or “That’s it for now”
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

