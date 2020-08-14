The Hog Family

The family of hogs held a meeting, after reading the Covid news

They hear that more spikes are coming, which might just blow their fuse

They know about spikes in the family, it comes with suits they wear

If they didn’t have their covering, it’s a nudist life for them, so bare.

-

They haven’t been out for months; the lockdown has kept them indoors

And soon it will be time to hibernate; they need some food in their stores

Daddy’s called Manny, his wife named Wash, whilst baby is just a Weed

They moved from Scotland as the virus appeared, going south at slow speed

-

Now lockdown is easing for some, soft play areas available once more

Poor Weed has been banned from them; he makes others get so sore

Beauty parlours can now do facials, and eyebrows can be shaped for all

But Manny is not going bowling, in case he’s picked up and used as the ball

-

At Christmas the Hog family will return, to their homeland across the moors

Parties will be held that joyous season; Daddy becomes Hog-Manny once more

Mummy is often talking rubbish, which is why she’s Hog-Wash by name

Little baby is growing so fast, that’s not unusual for a Hog-Weed to gain.



“Och aye the noo” or “That’s it for now”

