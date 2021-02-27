Previous
A Box in a Slot by ladymagpie
Photo 1534

A Box in a Slot

All us older people from around the world know what it's like to take part in elections, whether it's local council elections or national ones. So far I've always gone to the polling station to give my vote, never been a postal voter, that's what Donald Trump doesn't like either, I'll say no more (cough).

In the UK you go in and give your voting name and number at a table before being given your polling slip. You disappear into a booth where you can secretly vote with either a tick or cross in the appropriate square, you then take your voting slip over to a box where you push it through the slot in the top.

You're might be wondering what my picture has got to do with my story, well when voting you have a slot in a box, whereas in my picture you have a box in a slot.

This was taken on my latest walk in the village and I was stood in the bus stop looking at the phonebox next door. You can always find a picture if you look closely.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Lady Magpie

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
420% complete

View this month »

