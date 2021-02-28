Walkies with a View

Continuing my exercise regime with walks around my village, I managed what I call the loop. It's about half a mile circular route which includes a slight incline into this estate.



There are some great views of the hills behind the village and with the blue skies and warmth, it seem ages since we had snow and frost, but it was only 2 weeks ago.



This small estate has these bungalows belonging to the local council and used for the elderly or disabled people that need single floor dwelling. I have lived in my own private bungalow for 36 years, love it with no stairs to climb.



Have you ever wondered where the word bungalow comes from? Well whilst building some houses the local builders ran out of bricks, The boss said that's not a problem, just "Bung-a-low roof on it", hence bungalow.



But do you believe me?