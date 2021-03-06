Life by the Village Green.

In most villages in England there is always the village green which is the heart of any village. Here they remember the villagers that died during both WW1, WW2 and more modern conflicts, villagers will stand together around the war memorial in November every year.



Behind me is the village church and the older homes are based close to this point. You can see a mock Tudor house, and on the right the village pub, The White Hart, where artist Stanley Spencer lived and painted in 1939.



This is in fact the village of Leonard Stanley the next village down from where I live. It's such a peaceful and tranquil place to sit on these village benches and watch the world go by.



It was after I took this photograph that I realised that it was similar to one I used for my first ever 365project some 7 years ago, doesn't time pass so quickly.