A slot from within the Box.

The other day I gave you a picture of a "Box within a Slot. Well I just had to reverse the picture so you can now see the slot from the phonebox.



It's so sad to see these boxes unused and often vandalised. Fortunately this one in my village, although empty, is still in good condition. Many are now used as a mini library, where you can bring and take books at your leisure.



A couple of months ago I was asked what I wanted the box used for, to which I suggested a defibrillator storage box which I had seen in other villages.



There are many elderly people living in this village, me included, so to have this life saving equipment nearby could be useful.



I live just 50 yards past this bus stop and might need it when speeding up and down the road on my skateboard. There might be just a little fib in my story today, I'm sure you will spot it.