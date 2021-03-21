The Cottage round the Bend

Let's get back to the village walk, I'm not attempting that stile again until I've grown wings, hang on I'm a magpie, what am I on about.



Well when I moved into the village, many years ago, this was a little cottage on the outside of a sharp bend, but as you can see by the brickwork it's obviously eaten to many bricks and expanded a bit. I know the feeling but perhaps not bricks.



It seems to have doubled in size taking over the rear garden. Cleverly they have built a garden to the other side of this building, which due to the hill is level with the top floor, you can just see a shed on the middle right.



Perhaps I should change the title now to The House that's gone around the Bend".