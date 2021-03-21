Previous
The Cottage round the Bend by ladymagpie
Photo 1556

The Cottage round the Bend

Let's get back to the village walk, I'm not attempting that stile again until I've grown wings, hang on I'm a magpie, what am I on about.

Well when I moved into the village, many years ago, this was a little cottage on the outside of a sharp bend, but as you can see by the brickwork it's obviously eaten to many bricks and expanded a bit. I know the feeling but perhaps not bricks.

It seems to have doubled in size taking over the rear garden. Cleverly they have built a garden to the other side of this building, which due to the hill is level with the top floor, you can just see a shed on the middle right.

Perhaps I should change the title now to The House that's gone around the Bend".
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
