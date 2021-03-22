I think I'm being watched.

I ventured down the hill from my village to start my walk in a different area, alright I took the car down there and parked in the village hall car park. As I walked up a quiet street I had this strange feeling I was being watched.



When I turned round to check I spotted this local gent leaning on the fence wearing a bright orange hoodie in the sunshine. I better speak to him and let him know what I was up to in his village. He was rather rude and just ignored me, obviously didn't want to be friendly to someone from the adjoining village.



That's alright I thought, I'm not going to talk to you either. Strange people with only 3 fingers and a thumb on each hand, and ginger hair all over their faces. I do hope the women from this village aren't afflicted with all the hair as well.



I better get back up the hill before I catch something down here, the COVID's bad enough I don't want to get the Orange and Ginger Disease.